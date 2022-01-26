Lou Dobbs, Who’s Being Sued By Smartmatic, Embraces Election Conspiracies in Interview With Trump

Lou Dobbs, who was fired by Fox Business a day after he and the network were sued by Smartmatic for spreading lies about the 2020 election, hosted President Donald Trump on his podcast this week to push the conspiracy theory that it was stolen.

Trump appeared on Dobbs’s podcast The Great America Show to complain that the election was a “disgraceful situation,” in which Democrats “cheated,” reiterations of his oft-repeated lie that 2020 was “stolen” from him through mass fraud.

Dobbs didn’t push back on any of this from Trump, instead remarking “we’re trying to get to the truth. I was demanding investigations throughout.”

He went on to claim there were “so many irregularities” in the election.

I personally can’t say that one way or the other, after an investigation what would’ve been the outcome, but I do know this, and I think most Americans when they’re honest know this. There were so many irregularities, so many anomalies as they’re called. So many bizarre instances where it looked like someone was committing fraud because otherwise, why would they put cardboard over windows to keep prying eyes away? And why would they push away Republican poll watchers and not permit them near the counting process? The list goes on.

Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr, said claims the 2020 election was stolen were “bullshit.” Judges, including ones nominated by Trump, smacked down all attempts to challenge the results as baseless.

Trump went on to call mail-in ballots “a terrible, terrible thing for this country. We don’t have fair elections, we don’t have borders.”

Dobbs broaching the 2020 election with Trump was notable, given he faces a multi-billion dollar lawsuit for his commentary at Fox over the results.

Following the 2020 election, Dobbs was among the Fox hosts who gave air to conspiracy theories about voting machines being part of a massive scheme to swing ballots away from Trump. Dobbs was forced to air a fact-check of claims made on his own show as Fox News faced legal threats, and the day before his show was cancelled last year, Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit against the network.

The Smartmatic lawsuit also targets Dobbs, Jeanine Pirro and Maria Bartiromo individually, accusing all three of damaging the company’s reputation with a “disinformation campaign” and repetition of false claims about the election. As it happens, Dominion Voting Systems is also suing Fox News for $1.6 billion over the election-rigging claims they aired against the company, and Dobbs’ false claims were cited in that filing as well.

Fox News and their hosts filed motions to dismiss the Smartmatic and Dominion lawsuits, the network having previously said “We are proud of our 2020 election coverage and will vigorously defend this meritless lawsuit in court.” Recently, the Dominion lawsuit cleared a significant legal hurdle when the judge presiding over it rejected Fox’s motion of dismissal.

Fox continues to pursue their motion to dismiss Smartmatic’s lawsuit, and here is their latest statement on the Dominion case:

As we have maintained, FOX News, along with every single news organization across the country, vigorously covered the breaking news surrounding the unprecedented 2020 election, providing full context of every story with in-depth reporting and clear-cut analysis. We remain committed to defending against this baseless lawsuit and its all-out assault on the First Amendment.

Listen below (start at 12:30), via The Great America Show.

