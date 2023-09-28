An unintentionally hilarious moment occurred when MAGA pundit Raheem Kassam was taken aback by how much Fox News programming former President Donald Trump watches.

Trump sat down for a thirty-minute interview with Kassam, a virulent Trump booster and editor of the National Pulse, and spent much of the conversation prattling on about his once-favorite cable news outlet, Fox News, which he believes has turned on him.

The former president, whose TV-binging habits are infamous, went into extensive detail about various on-air talent, listing those who support him sufficiently — like Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Greg Gutfeld — before turning his animus towards Steve Doocy.

Doocy, the longtime host of morning show Fox & Friends, has become a new target of Trump. Doocy has offered some mild criticism of Trump on air since his departure from the White House, which prompted Trump to lash out at him this week on Truth Social.

In his interview with Kassam, Trump called Doocy “terrible” and said the host is “not nice like he should be,” revealing his particularly transactional idea of the relationship.

He continued by praising Doocy’s co-host Brian Kilmeade and other on-air talent, prompting Kassam to express some surprise at just how much cable television this dude watches.

“So, you still watch a LOT then,” Kassam replied, to which Trump said: “Yeah, I watch it.”

