Following the pro-Donald Trump insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol, New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman reported that White House officials are worried that this won’t be an isolated incident.

Haberman joined CNN’s New Day for a discussion on the news that some Trump officials are considering whether to invoke the 25th Amendment against the president in light of his incitement for the D.C. riots. This also comes as people are leaving the White House in droves, and Haberman told the panel “the president is in bunker mode.”

“He is talking to extremely few people,” she said. “Those who have talked to him have described the conversations as not productive, to put it mildly. He is absolutely convinced that he was wronged.”

After addressing the statement the White House put out affirming an “orderly transition of power,” Haberman added that some people are “concerned” about what might happen before Inauguration Day.

“What it reflects is the concern about what could happen over the next 13 days, what the president could do,” Haberman said. “That statement — while it’s important that he put it out — he is very capable and has in the past undermined his own statements with tweets or other things he’s said. Number two: they’re concerned about insurrections popping up around the country, especially because the president is so incredibly cued into his supporters.”

Watch above, via CNN.

