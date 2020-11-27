President Donald Trump has maintained a low public profile since his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. On Thursday, he held the first press conference with reporters since his defeat. Until then, most of his comments about the election — and baseless claims it was stolen from him — were confined to Twitter.

Now, Trump is set to have a busy weekend. He is traveling to Georgia on Saturday, where he will hold a rally for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, who are both facing Democratic challengers in a runoff this January.

And Fox News has just announced that Trump will be giving a live phone interview to Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

Sunday Morning Futures will air on Fox News at 10 a.m. Eastern. In addition to the phoner with the president, the show will feature an interview with Loeffler.

Trump has been on a tear against Fox News in recent weeks, after the network was the first to call Arizona for his Democratic opponent Joe Biden. The hard news side of the network has mostly rejected the president’s claims that the election was stolen from him through widespread fraud, prompting Trump to declare the network “dead” as recently as… yesterday.

Bartiromo has remained a loyal supporter of Trump, granting ample air time to conspiracy theories from his supporters and campaign lawyers alleging a stolen election.

