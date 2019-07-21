2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson was on CNN, calling President Donald Trump’s attacks on progressive Democratic congresswomen “fascist.”

“It’s not just his words that are problem. It is the entire tenor of his administration and his policies and they are very disturbing,” Williamson said. “They are very disturbing for the reason I said. This is what fascist dictators do. This is what fascist dictators say. You know, we are living through a time of identity crisis in the U.S.”

CNN also played a clip of Trump aide Stephen Miller’s appearance on Fox News Sunday before Williamson’s interview with CNN’s Ana Cabrera.

“It’s been great to hear Stephen Miller say we’re overusing the word racist when he himself is the architect of racist policies at the southern border,” Williamson said.

Cabrera noted that Trump has defended his attacks on the congresswomen by saying he’s fighting anti-Semitism.

“I’m a Jew, I’m sorry President Trump, you don’t get to pull that out as your defense,” Williamson said.

Watch above, via CNN.

