A new NBC News report says Fox News weekend host and syndicated radio broadcaster Mark Levin may have helped kickstart President Donald Trump’s Mexican tariff plan that is currently tanking the stock market.

Trump has threatened to impose a five percent tariff on all Mexican goods starting next month, causing the Dow to tank about 300 points Friday as investors feared the plan could spark a new recession.

NBC News reports that Trump returned from his trip to Japan “riled up” about the surge in border crossings from Mexico. Sources told the news organization his agitation was also due to input from adviser Stephen Miller and comments made by Levin about immigration.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer opposed Trump’s threatened tariffs on Mexico, a source close to the White House told NBC.

Trump also said he plans to increase the tariffs to 25 percent so long as he believes Mexico was not helping to solve immigration issues.

A number of prominent Republicans and major business groups are cautioning that the tariff plan may not only harm the U.S. economy, but could also potentially torpedo the newly-renegotiated USMCA trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

