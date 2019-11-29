comScore

Matt Gaetz Calls to Primary Georgia’s Republican Governor for Not Appointing Trump Candidate to Senate

By Connor MannionNov 29th, 2019, 3:02 pm

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz called for a primary of Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp because he isn’t planning to appoint a candidate President Donald Trump wanted tapped for the Senate.

Gaetz went after Kemp following a report that said the governor is expected to tap business executive Kelly Loeffler for appointment to Sen. Johnny Isakson’s seat following his retirement at the end of this year. Trump had been pushing for the appointment of Rep. Doug Collins, a staunch ally of the president like Gaetz.

““The establishment” is who @realDonaldTrump helped u beat in the primary when you were down double digits,” Gaetz said, attacking Loeffler because she was a Mitt Romney donor.

Gaetz also went after members of Kemp’s team for defending the governor, arguing he was not “submissive” to the president. “I’d like your boss not to screw over the President who has been very good to him,” he said.

Kemp famously fended off Stacey Abrams to win Georgia’s gubernatorial election in 2018. Gaetz represents the state of Florida and does not live in Georgia.

