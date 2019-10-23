Former Defense Secretary James Mattis allegedly said he’d “rather swallow acid” than watch President Donald Trump’s military parade, according to a new book by his former communications director.

The claim was made by retired U.S. Navy Commander Guy Snodgrass, who served as Mattis’ communications director and speechwriter between 2017 and 2018, in his book Holding the Line: Inside Trump’s Pentagon With Secretary Mattis, which is set to be released next week.

According to the Washington Post, which obtained a copy of the book prior to publication, “Mattis said wryly that he’d ‘rather swallow acid’ than see the multimillion-dollar military parade that Trump wanted.”

The book also claims that Mattis “used a December disagreement with President Trump over a military withdrawal from Syria as a ‘pretext to announce a decision that he had made months before to cut his losses and move on,'” according to the Post, and that Mattis felt “iced out” by the Trump administration.

On the topic of President Trump’s feud with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Snodgrass wrote that Trump tried to “screw” Bezos by stopping Amazon from bidding on a $10 billion Pentagon “cloud networking contract,” however Mattis shut the idea down, reportedly declaring, “We’re not going to do that… This will be done by the book, both legally and ethically.”

