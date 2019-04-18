McCabe: Mueller Report ‘Validates Decisions That We Made’ to Open Investigation Into Trump and Russia

Andrew McCabe, the former deputy and acting director of the FBI who opened investigations into President Donald Trump and Russia, told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow the Mueller report “validates” the bureau’s decisions.

“I think it validates the decisions that we made, certainly in July of 2016, to start the initial Russia-focused investigation, and then of course the decisions that we made in May of 2017 to include the president in that investigation personally,” McCabe told Maddow. “As you know Rachel, the FBI, the standard for predication to open an investigation in the FBI, is an articulable, factual basis to believe that a threat to national security might exist, or that a federal crime might have been committed.”

“We have been saying, as much as we can in the past few months that those are the reasons, looking at the facts that we had before us, that we opened the case on President Trump in May of 2017,” he added.

McCabe went on to defend the FBI’s decision to submit a FISA warrant to surveil Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

