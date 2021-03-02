McConnell Snarks About Trump Taking Credit for His Reelection: I Want to Thank Him for My 2014 Win Too

Senator Mitch McConnell chuckled Tuesday in response to comments from former President Donald Trump at CPAC.

McConnell condemned Trump and said he’s morally responsible for the violent riots at the Capitol on Jan. 6, but just last week he said he would “absolutely” support Trump if he was the 2024 GOP nominee.

But Trump is clearly not happy with McConnell. He attacked him in a blistering statement recently, and over the weekend he tried to claim credit for the Kentucky Republican’s reelection.

Back in December, Trump attacked McConnell with the same claim that claimed he helped the then-Senate Majority Leader win because of… a tweet and a robocall.

McConnell was asked about Trump’s new comments on Tuesday, and chuckled as a reporter said Trump “took a lot of credit for your re-election.”

McConnell just snarked in response, “I want to thank him for the 15-point margin I had in 2014 as well.”

