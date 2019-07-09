The U.S. women’s soccer team returned home triumphantly this week, but as co-captain Megan Rapinoe made clear on CNN tonight, they have zero interest in going to the White House.

Rapinoe had already said she’s “not going to the fucking White House.” She apologized for the profanity but not the overall sentiment.

And she told Anderson Cooper that every single teammate she spoke to would not go to the White House either.

“I don’t think anyone on the team has any interest in lending the platform that we’ve worked hard to build and the things that we fight for and the way that we live our life,” Rapinoe said, “I don’t think we want that to be co-opted or corrupted by this administration.”

When Cooper asked if she has a message for the president, Rapinoe said, “Your message is excluding people. You’re excluding me. You’re excluding people that look like me. You’re excluding people of color.”

She brought up the Make America Great Again slogan and said he’s harking back to a time “that was not great for everyone.”

Cooper brought up the invites they’ve received from Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and asked if they would take them up.

Rapinoe said the team “definitely” wants to go to Washington, adding, “Yes to AOC, yes to Nancy Pelosi, yes to the bipartisan Congress, yes to Chuck Schumer, yes to anyone else that wants to invite us and have a substantive conversation and believe in the same things we believe in.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

