Meghan McCain Reacts to Shocking Report on Her Father’s Ship: Trump ‘Makes My Grief Unbearable’

The shocking Wall Street Journal report about the White House going to great lengths to hide the USS John McCain during President Donald Trump‘s recent visit to Japan drew an irate reaction from Meghan McCain.

In a Wednesday evening tweet, the View co-host excoriated the president for not allowing her late father to rest in peace.

“Trump is a child who will always be deeply threatened by the greatness of my dads incredible life,” she wrote. “There is a lot of criticism of how much I speak about my dad, but nine months since he passed, Trump won’t let him RIP. So I have to stand up for him.

“It makes my grief unbearable.”

Trump’s feud with McCain dates back years — with the president notably, prior to his being elected, questioning McCain’s standing as a war hero. As Meghan McCain noted in her tweet, Trump has continued his attacks even after the senator’s death — complaining earlier this year that he was not thanked for giving McCain “the kind of funeral he wanted.”

