Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg spoke with CBS and criticized President Donald Trump’s divisive language, arguing the president “encourages racism.”

Margaret Brennan asked Bloomberg on Face the Nation “do you think it’s a mistake for Democrats to tie the president’s rhetoric to these mass killings?”

Bloomberg said he believes that “words matter.”

“So what the president says is very important, and if he supports or says nice things about racists, it encourages racism. If he goes and says nice things about white supremacists, he encourages that kind of violence. I hope he understands this. He cannot go and just shoot off his mouth and say anything. He’s the president of the United States,” he said.

Brennan also asked Bloomberg about his decision to not run for president.

“In some sense, I missed being on the campaign trail. I ran — I had three elections. I won them all. I know how to put together a team. I know how the put together a team not just to win elections. I know how the put together a team to deliver the services you’re promised. But I did that. Now it’s time to do something else,” Bloomberg said.

Watch above, via CBS

