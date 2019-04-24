Michael Cohen Reportedly Disavowed Part of His Guilty Plea in Call Secretly Recorded by Tom Arnold

The Wall Street Journal has a stunning new report out today on Michael Cohen apparently saying he wasn’t responsible for some of the things he pled guilty to.

But what makes this stunning revelation a little strange is that Cohen apparently said this in a phone call with Tom Arnold. Yes, the Tom Arnold you’re thinking of.

And Arnold, per the Journal, secretly recorded the call:

“You would think that you would have folks, you know, stepping up and saying, ‘You know what, this guy’s lost everything,’” Mr. Cohen said during the March 25 call, recorded without Mr. Cohen’s knowledge by the actor and comedian Tom Arnold. Mr. Arnold, a vocal critic of President Trump who first made contact with Mr. Cohen in June, provided the recording to The Wall Street Journal for review… On the March call, Mr. Cohen seemed to walk back parts of his admission. “There is no tax evasion,” he said on the call. “And the Heloc? I have an 18% loan-to-value on my home. How could there be a Heloc issue? How? Right?…It’s a lie.”

Cohen also said, “I lost my business… my insurance, my bank accounts, all for what? All for what? Because Trump, you know, had an affair with a porn star? That’s really what this is about.”

Back in June 2018, Arnold tweeted out a photo of him and Cohen, subsequently explaining, “This dude has all the tapes. This dude has everything. I say to Michael, ‘Guess what? We’re taking Trump down together,’ and he’s so tired he’s like, ‘OK,’ and his wife is like, ‘OK, fuck Trump.'”

Cohen subsequently tweeted this:

Appreciate @TomArnold kind words about me as a great father, husband and friend. This was a chance, public encounter in the hotel lobby where he asked for a selfie. Not spending the weekend together, did not discuss being on his show nor did we discuss @POTUS. #done #ridiculous — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) June 23, 2018

A lot has happened to Cohen since then, but as the Journal explains, the two spoke in March and Arnold provided them with a 36-minute recording of their call. And if you’re wondering why Arnold secretly recorded Cohen in the first place, well…

In an interview, Mr. Arnold said he made the call to give Mr. Cohen moral support. He said he recorded the conversation because Mr. Cohen “tapes everything and I wanted to remember what we talked about.”

You can and should read the full report (which features a cameo from Michael Avenatti because of course) here. And you can listen to part of the audio provided to the Journal above.

