Michael Cohen Says He’s Prepared to Fill in the Blanks on Mueller Redactions: ‘Soon I Will … Tell it All’

Hours ahead of the release of the redacted version of the Mueller Report, one of the key figures claims he can — and will — fill in the blanks.

Michael Cohen — President Donald Trump‘s former attorney — ended a three-week Twitter hiatus Thursday to say that he’s getting ready to “tell it all.”

Cohen’s post came in the form of a retweet, as his attorney, Lanny Davis, claimed the President’s ex-lawyer can “fill in the bulk” of the Mueller redactions.

“As the #Country waits for the #MuellerReport, know this…it does not matter how #Barr #RedactedMuellerReport,” Davis wrote. @MichaelCohen212 has 7 days, 70 hours, + 100 pages of what #TeamMueller knows and can fill in the bulk of the redactions. Nice try Mr. @POTUS. #Truth We will tell it all

Cohen subsequently confirmed Davis’s assertion — and promised to break his silence.”

“Soon I will be ready to address the American people again…tell it all…and tell it myself!” Cohen wrote.

