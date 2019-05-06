Michael Cohen Warns Trump in Pre-Jail Statement: ‘I Look Forward to the Day Where I Can Share the Truth’

Michael Cohen made a brief, final statement Monday morning before heading to Otisville Federal Correctional Institution to begin serving a three-year prison sentence.

Addressing reporters outside his home in New York City, Cohen took a swipe at President Donald Trump before heading off to jail.

“I hope when I rejoin my family and friends that the country will be in a place without xenophobia, injustice, and lies at the helm of our country,” Cohen said. “There still remains much to be told. And I look forward to the day that I can share the truth. And thank you all very much.”

Cohen was mobbed by cameras and reporters as he made his way towards an SUV. He then hopped in the back seat, and the vehicle sped away.

Watch above, via CNN.

