Mike Pence Declares Trump Put His Family in Danger on January 6th in Tense Exchange with Tucker Carlson

Former Vice President Mike Pence appeared with host Tucker Carlson at the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday for a sit-down that included several tense exchanges. At one point in the conversation, they discussed the legitimacy of American elections and the insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th.

Carlson’s question to Pence, with the caveat that he was “not excusing any act of violence anywhere,” concerned the “American citizens who didn’t commit acts of violence” who “were really mad” about the belief that the election wasn’t legitimate, that electronic voting machines couldn’t be trusted. But Pence spoke of the danger he was in that day, placing the blame squarely on former President Donald Trump:

I knew that my duty was clear that day. But candidly, as I’ve said before, you know, President Trump’s words that day were reckless, I believe, whatever his intentions in that moment, it endangered me and my family and everyone that was at the Capitol that day. I believe history will hold him accountable for that just as the law will hold everyone that, that engaged in acts of violence.

Carlson has been responsible for fanning the flames of conspiracy theories related to the January 6 insurrection, including the false claim that federal agents were planted in the crowd. The claims led to Fox News being sued for defamation this week by Ray Epps, a central figure in Carlson’s conspiracy.

Watch the video above via The Blaze.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com