Vice President Mike Pence told West Point graduates over the weekend there is a “virtual certainty” that they will be see combat.

More than 980 cadets became U.S. Army second lieutenants in the ceremony at West Point’s football stadium Saturday.

“It is a virtual certainty that you will fight on a battlefield for America at some point in your life,” Pence said. “You will lead soldiers in combat. It will happen. Some of you may even be called upon to serve in this hemisphere.”

The 2019 cadets included 34 black women and 223 women, both all-time highs since the first female cadets graduated in 1980.

The vice president also effusively praised President Donald Trump during the speech, saying “President Donald Trump is the best friend the men and women of our armed forces will ever have!”

“Your Commander-in-Chief proposed the largest defense budget in American history: $750 billion to ensure the strongest fighting force in the history of the world becomes stronger still,” Pence said in his speech.

The speech comes as the Trump administration plans a surge of 1,500 troops in Afghanistan as tensions are running higher between the United States and Iran. Trump confirmed the plan to send over more troops before he left for Japan this week.

