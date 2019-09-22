Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) became one of the few Republicans today to speak out against President Donald Trump’s growing controversy of whether he pressured Ukraine to investigate a political rival.

Romney said on Twitter the allegation of Trump pressuring Ukraine to investigate the family of Joe Biden was “troubling in the extreme.” But Romney also cautioned it is “critical for the facts to come out.”

If the President asked or pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate his political rival, either directly or through his personal attorney, it would be troubling in the extreme. Critical for the facts to come out. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) September 22, 2019

Many Republicans have either not spoken out against Trump or fallen in line with the administration’s line of attacking Biden, like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) calling on the Department of Justice to investigate connections between Biden’s family and Ukraine.

Earlier today, Trump denied pressuring the Ukrainian president and insists his conversation was appropriate.

“There was no pressure. That was not pressure. I know when I give pressure. And that was not pressure,” Trump said.

[Image via George Frey/Getty Images]

