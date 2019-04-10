Mnuchin Stalls on Request for Trump Tax Returns, Notes Concerns About ‘Politically-Motivated Disclosures’

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has responded to the House Ways and Means Committee’s request to the IRS for President Donald Trump‘s tax returns.

Mnuchin said they won’t be able to meet the deadline set by the committee, telling Chairman Richard Neal he’s consulting with the Department of Justice and making sure “our response is fully consistent with the law and the Constitution.”

“We intend to review your request carefully,” he adds.

However, the Treasury Secretary’s letter also makes a point of noting the political concerns, and how in the last Congress the committee took up a similar request and concluded it “would be an ‘abuse of authority’ and ‘set a dangerous precedent by targeting a single individual’s confidential tax returns and associated financial documents for disclosure’ for political reasons.”

“The legal implications of this request,” Mnuchin writes, “could affect protections for all Americans against politically-motivated disclosures of personal tax information, regardless of which party is in power.”

Secretary Mnuchin’s response to Chairman Neal’s letter requesting President Trump’s tax returns: pic.twitter.com/X2VsDYKpYh — Tony Sayegh (@TreasurySpox) April 10, 2019

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com