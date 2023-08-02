Morning Joe Outlines All the Republicans Who Warned Trump His Plot Was Illegal: ‘The Indictment Is Coming From Inside the House’

One of the most damning elements contained in the text of the 45-page indictment of former President Donald Trump for his role in the plot to overturn the 2020 election is how many people told him what he was doing was wrong — and how all of those people were Republicans.

On MSNBC’s Morning Joe, hosts Mika Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough, and Willie Geist played some of the congressional testimony before the January 6 Committee by some of those Republicans, “die-hard Trumpers,” as Scarborough called them, before digging into the indictment by special prosecutor Jack Smith that identified “the defendant’s vice president, senior leaders of the Justice Department, the Director of National Intelligence, the Director of Homeland Security, Cyber Security, Infrastructure Security Agency … senior White House attorneys, senior staffers on the defendant’s 2020 re-election campaign, again, people who desperately wanted Donald Trump to win, state legislators and officials who desperately wanted Donald Trump to win, and then state and federal courts.” And he reiterated:

These are people who defended Donald Trump through some of, we believe, Mika and I believe at least, some of the worst episodes in recent American history, and they stayed with him and then when he tried to overthrow the federal government, they said, enough.

And then Geist put a ribbon on it all by paraphrasing a horror movie quote: “The indictment is coming from inside the house.” He continued:

The people who are on this list, in this indictment, who are speaking about it, say “We told Donald Trump time and time again,” and it is documented here in these 45 pages, “he lost the election. There was no fraud that you’re hearing about from crazies, there’s no fraud that you’re hearing about from your friends on certain TV shows. You lost. Joe Biden is going to be president. Time to move along.” He didn’t buy that.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

