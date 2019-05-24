MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and her panel today decried what she called a “political power grab” from President Donald Trump on the investigation into the origins of the Russia probe.

Trump gave Barr authority to declassify documents related to the origins of the investigation.

New York Times correspondent Michael Schmidt said this investigation is “sort of unusual and different” and asked, “Is it to keep Trump at bay or does Barr really think there’s a there there?”

“What there there would be there that wouldn’t be uncovered by the multiple other investigations?” Wallace asked.

She called it a “political power grab so outside the norms of law enforcement and intelligence” and said it’s “alarming” that it’s mostly people out of government up in arms about it.

Former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance said “we’re off the scale today” and knocked both Trump and Barr for being “willing to trash the process” for this.

Ron Klain, former chief of staff to Joe Biden and Al Gore, went a little further as he said “what’s going on isn’t an investigation”:

“What Bill Barr is doing isn’t an investigation. He’s just trying to stir up material for Fox & Friends and Rush Limbaugh and for Alex Jones. It’s just feeding the president’s conspiracy thing. What you see here is that with Michael Cohen behind bars, Bill Barr has become Donald Trump’s fixer. He’s basically trying to fix the game for Trump and he’s willing to throw our intelligence community under the bus to do that and that’s a horrible outrage.”

