MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and her panel went off this afternoon over what the Washington Post described as a “freewheeling” approach on his Iran decision last week, including the fact that––per multiple reports––the president was being advised on his decision by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson

Rick Stengel told Wallace he’s “never against it when somebody changes their minds to do something I am for,” like when he made the right decision on Iran.

But “freewheeling,” he said, is a generous way of saying Trump is “fickle” and has “no core convictions.”

Wallace again raised the idea of Carlson as a “heavyweight military adviser” and Charlie Sykes quipped, “What could possibly go wrong? Maybe we should just cut out the middleman and make Carlson the Secretary of Defense.”

Sykes also agreed that “freewheeling” is a euphemism for Trump’s “bluster and bluffing” that makes other nations wonder how seriously they should take Trump.

Jonathan Lemire noted that Sean Hannity took a different position publicly than Carlson did, remarking, “The 8:00 hour at Fox News beat the 9:00 hour.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

