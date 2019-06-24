President Donald Trump‘s decision-making on Iran, MSNBC’s Ari Melber said tonight, is the latest in a pattern of “head-fakes” from POTUS “literally creating the appearance of a problem so that he alone can solve it.”

In addition to the Iran strike that the president ultimately decided against, Melber brought up the ICE raids Trump announced were going to take place before announcing they would be delayed by two weeks.

“Tweet, hype, but then fold,” Melber said, calling it all part of a political strategy to satiate Trump’s base.

He also brought up the threat of Mexico tariffs to say there’s a lot of “bluster coming to an end with no action”:

“So Trump gets the red meat to the base, then knowingly not acting on the planned threat. Now, a lot of people, let’s be clear, think it’s a very good thing that we’re not at war with Iran today or there wasn’t an extra strike. A lot of the humanitarians and other immigration folks we talk to say if these ICE arrests didn’t happen, that’s a good thing. And in the markets there were a lot of people excited there weren’t new tariff wars. But what are we to do with all of this, especially when you have a president deliberately stoking chaos and fear to position himself to be the one to relieve it, but, of course, only momentarily, I can tell you that the president on the I.C.E. Raids is asking Congress to act within a few weeks, or he says he’ll act again. Is that another head fake?”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

