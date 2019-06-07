MSNBC’s Ari Melber deconstructed President Donald Trump’s utter disregard for telling the truth, connecting Trump’s absurd falsehoods about the recent U.K. protests during his trip abroad to a larger, ongoing campaign by the president to “destroy public truth” so that he supporters will believe him and only him.

To drive home this point, Melber showed a split screen of the massive anti-Trump protests in London last week alongside Trump’s joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Theresa May. In the latter, Trump falsely claimed, in a matter of seconds, that a) London crowds were mostly cheering for him, b) there were no protests of him, and then c) there were small protests, but they were “fake news.”

“Are these falsehoods the most important story is in the world? No. But should they become so normalized that they’re beneath commenting on or fact checking? No.” Melber argued. There are, he pointed out, yet another small piece of a much larger assault on facts, he added, noting that the Washington Post’s Fact Checker has documented more than 10,000 false or misleading claims by Trump while in office, an unprecedented record of dishonesty.

“The fact checkers have documented Trump’s whole strategy, and this is important for you to remember, is to destroy public truth,” Melber explained. “Not to just twist it which many politicians have done in both parties, but to try to build an alternative rhetorical and visual universe where the truth itself doesn’t exist for some people. When I say that it sounds like a criticism, it is not. It is an observation. It is what he says he is doing himself. It is what he openly tells his supporters.”

As his closing argument, Melber let Trump make his point for him. He then played a now infamous moment of Trump giving a speech to the VFW last July where he literally told the crowd to not believe their lying eyes. “And just remember, what you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what is happening,” Trump said.

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com