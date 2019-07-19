MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace criticized Fox News for its frequent criticism of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, saying “they have primed their viewers to think this process is corrupt.”

“I’m sort of a dabbler in Fox News editorial content,” Wallace told her panel on Deadline: White House Friday. “But there is a thread that has run through that network’s programming, in the mornings and in primetime, to the better part of two years around Peter Strzok. They have so primed their viewers to think this process was corrupt. And there is such — there’s zero likelihood that Robert Mueller’s process was corrupt.”

“And all of these investigations into the investigators have turned up nada,” she continued.

She then asserted nothing would come out of Attorney General Bill Barr’s investigations, telling A.B. Stoddard “if they found anything, you don’t think Rudy ‘I Leak for a Pastime’ Giuliani wouldn’t have leaked that?”

Wallace also asserted that, if she was Mueller, she would have charged President Donald Trump with obstruction of justice.

“If Mueller had been forced to make a decision he would have found the president committed crimes and recommended charging him, right? If I’m Mueller, I said you want me to make a decision, fine. Here you go, recommended indictment.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com