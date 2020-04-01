President Donald Trump’s push to allow meal write offs for businesses is not being received warmly by one MSNBC host, to say the least.

Appearing on the network Wednesday afternoon, MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle lambasted the president’s appeal to Congress for a law allowing businesses to deduct restaurant and entertainment expenses — arguing that such a measure would help those sectors recover.

“Congress must pass the old, and very strongly proven, deductibility by businesses on restaurants and entertainment,” Trump wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “This will bring restaurants, and everything related, back – and stronger than ever. Move quickly, they will all be saved!”

Suffice it to say, Ruhle is not a believer.

“This is absolute nonsense!” Ruhle said. She added, “the only businesses who would want it would be steakhouses from the ’80s, Gordon Gekko and strip clubs that have buffets!”

Ruhle dismissed the practice of businesses having “big fat expense account dinners,” arguing that the practice has reduced because companies have deemed them impractical, and not because the write off is no longer available.

“They don’t happen because it is not the way smart, forward-thinking business exists,” she said. “And truly it speaks to the president’s sensibility that he would float this out.

