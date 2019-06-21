MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle singled out Chuck Todd’s assessment that President Donald Trump calling off an attack on Iran was reminiscent of President Barack Obama, saying that’s “the president’s worst nightmare.”

Todd was appearing on MSNBC Live with Ali Velshi and Ruhle to preview his exclusive interview with Trump airing Sunday and talk about Trump’s decision to call off a retaliatory strike against Iran.

“It is the same impact as Barack Obama had when he set the red line and made that decision,” Todd said. “He’s making it clear that he does not want to kill anybody and he’s sending a message to Iran that we want to talk.”

“What you said right there was the president’s worst nightmare,” Ruhle said. “You said it was reminiscent of Barack Obama.”

“What he’s doing in this situation is Obama-like, isn’t that stunning?” Ruhle asked.

Todd didn’t answer but said he asked Trump a similar question “that’s reflective of that statement.”

“You will have to wait on Sunday,” Todd said. “I did ask him, what would candidate Trump would say about President Trump going there or not going there.”

Todd also judged why Trump abruptly called off the strike in his view.

“He likes this idea that he makes the final call. And that sense, this is actually very much how he always operates whether it is a decision about painting Air Force One or a decision about this. He likes to get all of these options in front of him and be the ‘decider’ on these things,” Todd said.

Watch above, via MSNBC

