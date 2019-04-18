Mueller Report Identified ‘Numerous Links Between Russian Government and Trump Campaign’

Robert Mueller‘s long-awaited report, which was released by the Justice Department today, states the special counsel’s team found “numerous links” between the Kremlin and Donald Trump and his associates.

The first page of the report notes that the Russian government tampered with the 2016 election both via a social media troll campaign for Trump and against Hillary Clinton and though hacking the DNC.

“A Russian intelligence service conducted computer intrusion operations against entities, employees, and volunteers working on the Clinton Campaign and then released stolen documents,” the report reads.

Near the bottom of the first page, Mueller’s team addresses the question of ties between Trump associates and Russia: “The investigation also identified numerous links between the Russian government and the Trump Campaign.”

This line from the report gives Trump far less distance from Russia than Attorney General Bill Barr did in his controversial summary of Mueller’s findings, which stated that the special counsel “did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.”

The report continued:

“Although the investigation established that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome, and that the Campaign expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts, the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

Read the redacted report here.

[MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images]

