Special Counsel Robert Mueller firmly rebuked a line of questioning on alleged bias on his team of investigators from Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong, saying “we strove to hire those individuals that could do the job.”

The North Dakota congressman was asking Mueller about the political leanings of the special counsel investigators that worked on the probe into President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian interference in the election.

Under Department of Justice guidelines, Mueller is not legally allowed to ask about or consider political affiliations in appointments. Mueller stressed during the hearing that he did not hire based on political affiliation.

Armstrong attacked various members of Mueller’s team for their donations to Hillary Clinton and other Democratic politicians.

Eventually, Mueller spoke much more at length to defend his investigators.

“We strove to hire those individuals that could do the job. I have been in this business for almost 25 years. And in those 25 years I have not had an occasion once to ask somebody about their political affiliation if the is not done. What I care about is the capability of the individual to do the job and do the job quickly and seriously and with integrity,” Mueller said.

“We hired 19 lawyers over the period of time. Of those 19 lawyers, 14 of them were transferred from elsewhere in the Department of Justice,” Mueller continued. “Only five came from outside.”

