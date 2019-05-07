Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team fought against the release of James Comey’s memos, according to a new report, because they feared President Donald Trump and his team could change their stories after seeing them.

CNN reported Tuesday that Mueller’s prosecutors made the argument in a January 2018 sealed court hearing that the former FBI director’s memos should not be released. At that time, the special counsel’s office was negotiating with the president’s legal team about a potential sit-down between investigators and Trump — an interview that never materialized.

The Comey memos in question concerned the president asking the FBI director for his loyalty, as well as asking him to end the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“Special Counsel is attempting to determine the facts that transpired in and surrounding those meetings,” Mueller prosecutor Michael Dreeben argued at the time, according to CNN. “In any investigation of this kind, the recollections of one witness, if disclosed to another potential witness, have the potential to influencing, advertently or inadvertently, the recollections of that witness.”

Dreeben told the federal judge that the office was investigating Trump’s behavior as part of an obstruction of justice investigation.

“In this instance, a person whose conduct is within the scope of the investigation is the President of the United States,” he said.

[Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images]

