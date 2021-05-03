MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Slams Newsmax For Caving to Dominion, Says He’ll Only Watch OAN Now

The winnowing of the field for real and true Trump news continues on the right, with the CEO of 2020 conspiracies and MyPillow tells ex-Trump advisor and former Breitbart head Steve Bannon that even Newsmax is now off the list.

Mike Lindell has not slowed his campaign to “prove” that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. And he’ll have no disagreement on it. Case in point, his remarks on Bannon’s War Room podcast.

MyPillow guy Mike Lindell is calling for his supporters to boycott Newsmax and switch to OAN. Speaking about Newsmax settling with Dominion Voting Systems, Lindell says: “I take personal offense to that…shame on Newsmax!!” — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) May 3, 2021

Bannon asked Lindell about Newsmax. The conservative network posted a retraction and apology regarding Dominion employee Dr. Eric Coomer recently. They also interrupted a Lindell rant about Dominion to some comic effect.

To Bannon, Lindell moved to cancel Newxmax, and specifically editor-in-chief Chris Ruddy.

“I can’t say how disappointed I am in Newsmax. You know why would you give in to the lawsuit, which was by Eric Coomer, they give in and they say oh, there… You know, it’s one thing to settle, whatever that settlement was, but don’t say that there was no evidence, that there is not evidence. We have worked long and hard on this, I’m sure that Newsmax, they’ve obviously looked at–”

Bannon interrupted to say that they must have come up with contrary information in their own investigation, but Lindell disagreed.

“No, they’re 100% wrong. So I want to call them out and say how can you just like Allen Duke that’s at, over at Facebook. They’re as bad as Alan Duke. I mean they’re as bad as the lead stories that fact check Facebook. Where are their facts? You know Newsmax, did you give in because you didn’t want, because of this lawfare? Explain yourself, Chris Ruddy and Newsmax.

“Why would they do it the timing is just very suspicious here when you got Maricopa County coming?” he said.

He also added that Newsmax is going to be “very embarrassed” because “there’s a court thing getting filed.”

Bannon asked if Newsmax had, in their interactions with him, explained to Lindell that his 5-hour film was “totally inaccurate, and that’s why they reached a settlement with this guy?” He asked whether it was independent investigation and the result was that Lindell’s video was shown incorrect.

“I don’t know on that part, I would hope that they watched,” he said. “I had everything checked by white hat hackers that’s working for the government. These people protect our country, so I have this validated.”

“I’ve got validation upon validation,” said Lindell, adding that if “Chris Ruddy and Newsmax actually watched that” then “I don’t kknow what their investigation was, because we need to find out, we need to call them out on this.”

“Where is their proof?” Lindell amazingly asked before they went to break.

Watch above via the War Room Pandemic podcast.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]