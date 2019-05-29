Nadler Says House Will Act: Mueller ‘Clearly Demonstrated That President Trump is Lying’

House Judiciary chair Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) believes the takeaway from special counsel Robert Mueller‘s rare press conference Wednesday morning was clear: President Donald Trump is lying.

In a Wednesday afternoon news conference, the key committee chair gave a pointed statement in response to the special counsel’s first public comments.

“Although Department of Justice policy prevented the special counsel from bringing criminal charges against the president, the special counsel has clearly demonstrated that President Trump is lying,” Nadler said. “He is lying about the special counsel findings, lying about the testimony of key witnesses in the special counsel’s report, and above all, lying and saying that the special counsel found no obstruction and no collusion.”

Nadler seemed to strongly hint at how his committee, and the House at large, will proceed.

“Therefore, as Mueller again highlighted this morning, it falls to Congress to respond to the crime — and other wrongdoing of President Trump,” Nadler said. “We will do so. Make no mistake, no one, not even the president of the United States, is above the law.”

Watch above, via CNN.

