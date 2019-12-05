President Donald Trump targeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a post on Twitter, Thursday, in response to Pelosi’s claim that she prays for him during a contentious clash with a reporter.

“Nancy Pelosi just had a nervous fit. She hates that we will soon have 182 great new judges and sooo much more,” President Trump declared. “Stock Market and employment records. She says she ‘prays for the President.’ I don’t believe her, not even close. Help the homeless in your district Nancy. USMCA?”

President Trump posted his tweet after Pelosi claimed she prays for him during a spat with a Sinclair Broadcasting reporter James Rosen earlier on Thursday.

After Rosen asked Pelosi if she hates the president, Pelosi replied, “I don’t hate anybody, not anybody in the world… I think the president is a coward when it comes to helping our kids who are afraid of gun violence.”

“I think he is cruel when he doesn’t deal with helping our dreamers of which we’re very proud. I think he is in denial about the climate crisis,” she continued, adding, “This is about the Constitution of the United States and the facts that lead to the president’s violation of his oath of office and as a Catholic I resent your using the word hate in the sentence that addresses me.”

“I don’t hate anyone. I was raised in a way that is a heart full of love and always pray for the president. And I still pray for the president,” Pelosi proclaimed. “I pray for the president all the time.”

