Nancy Pelosi Reportedly Changed Mind on Impeachment After Bombshell Wall Street Journal Report

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly changed her mind on impeachment due to the publication of The Wall Street Journal’s bombshell article on President Donald Trump pressuring Ukraine.

According to The New York Times, Pelosi had resisted calls for impeachment for months until seeing the WSJ headline “Trump Repeatedly Pressed Ukraine President to Investigate Biden’s Son.” The report came about a week before the whistleblower report would be released to Congress.

“The news of Mr. Trump’s repeated entreaties for Ukraine to investigate a leading political rival was too much for Ms. Pelosi. The speaker’s mind was made up to embark on proceedings that could lead to the impeachment and removal of the 45th president of the United States.”

According to the New York Times “aides said that her tone changed over that weekend and it became clear that she was planning to make an announcement about impeachment” but held off until she spoke to the Democratic caucus about impeachment.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report about the content of Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where Trump asked Zelensky to work with his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to investigate Joe Biden’s family and Trump’s other political opponents.

