Nancy Pelosi: The Trump Administration is an ‘Existential Threat’ to Our Democracy

Speaker Nancy Pelosi talked once again about impeachment at the Time 100 event today, cautioning against it but not ruling it out in the future.

Pelosi spoke with Molly Ball about the Mueller report and said it’s a “sad day” for the country to see what it revealed.

Ball asked if the Mueller report is an “impeachment referral,” as some have put it. Pelosi again downplayed impeachment right away and said they want to investigate and get to the facts.

She continued on to say this:

We now see the administration engaged in stonewalling of the facts coming to the American people. They want to sue the Oversight Committee, Elijah Cummings, for making a request for testimony. They want to obstruct any subpoenas that come down for information. So this is a moment in our history… it’s not about politics, it’s about patriotism. It’s an existential threat, this administration, to our democracy, in terms of our Constitution.”

