BREAKING: Pelosi Set to Announce Formal Impeachment Inquiry of Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump at a press conference today, the Washington Post reported.

“Democratic officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak frankly, said she would back the step,” the Post added.

NBC News analyst Howard Fineman first broke the news via tweet.

“Very solid #Dem House leadership source just confirmed to me that [Pelosi] will announce a formal impeachment inquiry this afternoon and imply that she herself favors impeachment of” Trump,” Fineman tweeted.

Very solid #Dem House leadership source just confirmed to me that @SpeakerPelosi will announce a formal impeachment inquiry this afternoon and imply that she herself favors impeachment of @realDonaldTrump. — Howard Fineman (@howardfineman) September 24, 2019

Pelosi has promised an “announcement” at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, while a key ally in the House, Rep. John Lewis, called for Trump’s impeachment in a fiery speech from the floor.

When asked about impeachment by an NBC News reporter, Pelosi replied, “Later today I will make an announcement after I meet with my chairmen, my leadership and my caucus.”

Axios has some color on Pelosi’s conversations with friends about her reluctant conversion to impeachment:

Pelosi has told friends that impeachment now feels unavoidable, according to someone who discussed it with her last night. She hates the politics of it, but has succumbed to the inevitability, the source says.

