NBC News’ Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel said President Donald Trump telling Kurds to relocate from their homes is “a tactic Stalin often used.”

Engel expressed complete disbelief in regards Trump’s call for the Kurds to relocate to Syria’s “Oil Region,” saying the president was telling the Kurds to leave their homeland for a “a hostile, mostly desert area.”

The US president just told the Kurdish people to uproot from their homeland – while under fire in a war he approved – and move to the “oil region,” a hostile, mostly desert area with an Arab population, where Kurds are NOT welcome and have never lived. WHAT?! https://t.co/AFB2wx8gFk — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) October 24, 2019



“He’s saying Kurds should abandon their cities, farms and homes. Mass population transfer was a tactic Stalin often used, not one called for by modern American presidents,” Engel said.

.@realDonaldTrump calling on the Kurdish people to head to Syria’s “Oil Region” where they have never lived. He’s saying Kurds should abandon their cities, farms and homes. Mass population transfer was a tactic Stalin often used, not one called for by modern American presidents. — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) October 24, 2019

Trump suggested earlier this morning that Kurds should relocate from their homes in northern Syria, a region Turkey wants to take over, to oil fields in a different region of Syria.

Trump also said he spoke with the commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, then mused “Perhaps it is time for the Kurds to start heading to the Oil Region!”

The Oil Fields discussed in my speech on Turkey/Kurds yesterday were held by ISIS until the United States took them over with the help of the Kurds. We will NEVER let a reconstituted ISIS have those fields! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2019

I really enjoyed my conversation with General @MazloumAbdi. He appreciates what we have done, and I appreciate what the Kurds have done. Perhaps it is time for the Kurds to start heading to the Oil Region! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2019

