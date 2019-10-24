comScore

NBC’s Richard Engel Compares Trump to Stalin for Calling On Kurds to Relocate to ‘Oil Region’: ‘WHAT?!’

By Connor MannionOct 24th, 2019, 1:07 pm

NBC News’ Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel said President Donald Trump telling Kurds to relocate from their homes is “a tactic Stalin often used.”

Engel expressed complete disbelief in regards Trump’s call for the Kurds to relocate to Syria’s “Oil Region,” saying the president was telling the Kurds to leave their homeland for a “a hostile, mostly desert area.”


“He’s saying Kurds should abandon their cities, farms and homes. Mass population transfer was a tactic Stalin often used, not one called for by modern American presidents,” Engel said.

Trump suggested earlier this morning that Kurds should relocate from their homes in northern Syria, a region Turkey wants to take over, to oil fields in a different region of Syria.

Trump also said he spoke with the commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, then mused “Perhaps it is time for the Kurds to start heading to the Oil Region!”

