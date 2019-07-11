New Book Reveals Trump Secretary Sobbed After Learning of His 2016 Win and Other Crazy Details

A new book from Politico’s Tim Alberta has a number of juicy stories about President Donald Trump and his tenure in office, like how Trump’s current executive assistant burst into tears learning he won the 2016 election.

The Washington Post reported a number of details from Alberta’s book American Carnage: On the Frontlines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump. The report opens with the story of how Madeleine Westerhout broke down crying, “inconsolable” over Trump winning the election in 2016.

The book also includes a number of interesting stories and on-the-record quotes about the Trump presidency and its allies, including former House Speaker Paul Ryan who the book claimed went into retirement because he couldn’t stand working with Trump anymore.

“We’ve gotten so numbed by it all,” Ryan says. “Not in government, but where we live our lives, we have a responsibility to try and rebuild. Don’t call a woman a ‘horse face.’ Don’t cheat on your wife. Don’t cheat on anything. Be a good person. Set a good example.”

The book also includes a detail about why Trump ally and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie wasn’t selected for a role leading the Department of Justice as attorney general.

“Because that guy would prosecute my own kids and not think twice about it,” Trump told campaign chairman Paul Manafort, according to the book.

[Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com