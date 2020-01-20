CNN tonight released new polling on the impeachment of President Donald Trump ahead of the Senate trial.

The poll finds that 51 percent support the Senate convicting and removing Trump from office. Along political lines, that’s 89 percent of Democrats, 8 percent of Republicans, and 48 percent of independents.

There’s a debate going on about whether to call new witnesses like John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney. Democrats are pushing for witnesses, and some Republicans have expressed openness to the idea.

69 percent of respondents say that the Senate trial should “include testimony from new witnesses,” compared to 26 percent opposed.

A vast majority of Democrats support hearing testimony from new witnesses. Republicans polled break down on 48 percent supporting new witnesses and 44 percent opposing.

