New Report Details Trump Call to Rosenstein Over Allegation He Considered Wearing a Wire

A new report from the Washington Post details a tense call between President Donald Trump and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein over the report last year that the Deputy AG had considered wearing a wire on him.

The Post details that Trump spoke to Rosenstein and was “eager for an explanation” for the Times report that not only said Rosenstein had talked about secretly recording him, but even invoking the 25th Amendment.

Rosenstein worked on the call to, as the Post puts it, “mollify an often angry Trump”:

Rosenstein — who, by one account, had gotten teary-eyed just before the call in a meeting with Trump’s chief of staff — sought to defuse the volatile situation and assure the president he was on his team, according to people familiar with matter. He criticized the Times report, published in late September, and blamed it on former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe, whose recollections formed its basis. Then he talked about special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and told the president he would make sure Trump was treated fairly, people familiar with the conversation said. “I give the investigation credibility,” Rosenstein said, in the words of one administration official offering their own characterization of the call. “I can land the plane.”

One anonymous official disputed that he was “teary-eyed” in the meeting with John Kelly.

When summoned by Kelly, Rosenstein had said he was “ready to go” and willing to resign, but that he didn’t “want to go out with a tweet.”

The Deputy AG actually provided a statement to the Post that says, in part, “The only commitment I made to President Trump about the Russia investigation is the same commitment I made to the Congress: so long as I was in charge, it would be conducted appropriately and as expeditiously as possible.”

