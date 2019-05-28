New Report Says Bolton Frustrated With Trump: Unwilling to ‘Push for Changes in the Middle East’

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump appeared at odds with national security adviser John Bolton. Recently there’s been some reporting about tensions between the two.

The Washington Post recently reportedthat Trump “regularly” grumbles about Bolton and he’s not happy about “warlike planning” from Bolton and others. (At the time National Security Council spokesman Garrett Marquis said this doesn’t accurately reflect reality.”

And now the New York Times reports that there is a rift of sorts between the president and Bolton:

In private, Mr. Trump has made fun of Mr. Bolton’s reputation for hawkishness, joking that the adviser would get him into war. As the coordinator of the president’s national security team, Mr. Bolton at times has also been at odds with the Pentagon and State Department… For his part, Mr. Bolton has privately expressed his own frustration with the president, according to several officials, viewing him as unwilling to push for changes in the Middle East.

Officials told the Times that apparently the two never “clicked” and that they lack “the chemistry that Mr. Trump finds so important.”

