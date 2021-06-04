New Trump Statement Talks Up ‘Next Time I’m in the White House’ With a Swipe at Mark Zuckerberg

The latest statement from former President Donald Trump starts with him talking about the “next time” he’s in the White House.

Trump posted a second statement railing against Facebook keeping his suspension in place, and he said, “Next time I’m in the White House there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. It will be all business!”

Have been hesitant to tweet many statements since he left office, but making an exception for this one following his two-year suspension: "Next time I’m in the White House there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. It will be all business!" pic.twitter.com/g9InqMuvFJ — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 4, 2021

(The former president hosted Zuckerberg at the White House for a dinner in October 2019.)

It’s not exactly a big secret Trump is likely to run for president in 2024, but this week there’s been reporting he’s been telling people about this absolutely insane idea of being “reinstated” in August, which is not how any of this works.

Trump advisor Jason Miller denied the report Friday.

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman revealed that news this week, and National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke not only confirmed Haberman’s report but added that Trump is “trying hard to recruit journalists, politicians, and other influential figures to promulgate this belief — not as a fundraising tool or an infantile bit of trolling or a trial balloon, but as a fact.”

