New York Man Arrested by Secret Service, Charged For Making Threats to Kill Trump

A 72-year-old New York man has been arrested and charged for threatening to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

The Justice Department unsealed a criminal complaint on Monday which states that Thomas Welnicki, of Rockaway Beach, NY, has been accused of threatening to “kill, kidnap, and inflict bodily harm” upon the former president. Trump is identified as “Individual 1,” and the affidavit says the charges against Welnicki have been submitted to the U.S. District Court Eastern District of New York.

From the affidavit:

During a voluntary interview on or about January 15, 2021, Welnicki provided the number of his cell phone (the “Cell Phone”) to law enforcement. During a voluntary interview on or about July 21, 2020, Welnicki told United States Capitol Police that “if [Individual-1]? loses the 2020 election and refused to step down,” Welnicki would acquire weapons” and “take him down.” Welnicki bragged about how easy it was for him to acquire a firearm and added, “I don’t want to hurt anyone, but I will stand up to fascism.” At the end of the interview, Welnicki stated, “I really hope that God takes [Individual-1) out.”

72-year-old Thomas Welnicki has been charged with threatening to kill former President Trump. Secret Service agents arrested Welnicki this morning. He’s expected to make his initial court appearance this afternoon in Brooklyn federal court. pic.twitter.com/kaoHOuvWlT — Ryan Lucas (@relucasz) January 10, 2022

The affidavit goes on to say Welnicki left the Secret Service at least 2 voicemail messages where he allegedly made threats to kill Trump and his political allies. The voicemails show Welnicki considering an attempt on Trump’s life in Manhattan or in Georgia, plus the affidavit cites another call Welnicki made to the Secret Service months later, where he told them about his possession of a gun while asking what kind of weapons they use to defend former presidents.

On or about November 8, 2021, Welnicki called the Secret Service’s New York City Duty Desk at least three times from his Cell Phone. During each of these calls, he identified himself by name. During the first call, Welnicki stated that he was a resident of New York City. He repeatedly referred to Individual-1 as “Hitler” and stated, “I will do everything I can to make sure [Individual-1] is dead.” During the second call, Welnicki stated, there is a contract out to kill [Individual-1].”

