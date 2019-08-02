Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (very mildly) chastised President Donald Trump mocking the burglary of Rep. Elijah Cummings’ home in Baltimore, saying it is “so unnecessary.”

This is so unnecessary. 🙄 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 2, 2019



Haley, who was Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, tweeted the comment late Friday morning in response to Trump’s mocking tweet. Haley left the Trump administration at the end of 2018.

Haley had earlier attempted to excuse Trump’s initial line of attacks against both Cummings and Baltimore, which the president derided as “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

“The President just offered to help the people of Baltimore,” Haley said on July 30.

Instead of all of this back and forth about who everyone thinks is racist and whose not, the President just offered to help the people of Baltimore. They should take him up on it. Let’s put the same energy into where it will make a difference. 🇺🇸 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 30, 2019

