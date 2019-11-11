Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley writes in her new book that John Kelly and Rex Tillerson worked against and even undermined President Donald Trump’s agenda and tried to recruit her to help them “save the country.”

“It was their decisions, not the president’s, that were in the best interests of America, they said. The president didn’t know what he was doing,” Haley writes in With All Due Respect.

On Twitter this afternoon, Sebastian Gorka asked, “And why didn’t @NikkiHaley tell the President about Tillerson and Kelly’s subversion?”

Haley tweeted in response, “I did. Thank you for your interest.”

