At least nine Minnesotans tested positive with Covid-19 in connection with a Trump campaign rally in September, sending two to the hospital, including one person who needed intensive care.

The report from the Duluth News Tribune confirmed the information with the Minnesota Department of Health. The most recent data from the agency, updated as of Friday, reported 1,401 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths. The daily counts of hospital admissions remains below the May peak, but has been trending upwards since September.

The cases associated with the Trump rally were traced to his September 18 event in Bemidji, a town in north central Minnesota. No statistics are yet available from the president’s September 30th rally in Duluth the night of the last presidential debate, mere days before Trump announced he had Covid-19, but the department is continuing to monitor the situation.

Health officials can be heard discussing the coronavirus cases coming from the Bemidji rally in a briefing Friday afternoon, at roughly the 25:45 mark:

As Mediaite has previously reported, many of the president’s supporters attending his campaign rallies do not follow CDC recommendations for wearing face masks or social distancing, with the only notable exception being the people standing immediately behind Trump within view of the cameras, who are issued “MAGA” masks to wear.

