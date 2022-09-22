No Longer ‘Fake News?’ Trump Shares CNN Report that Republicans Want Him to Speed Up His 2024 Annoucement

If anyone knows anything about the relationship between Donald Trump and CNN, it’s that the former president frequently places his deep dislike for the network on full-display during his constant complaints about his news coverage. Still, Trump’s transactional connection to the media didn’t prohibit him from posting an article from CNN which he clearly found to his liking.

The former president went on a Truth Social binge on Thursday, posting articles about a broad range of topics including the new lawsuit against him from New York AG Letitia James, the ongoing fallout from the Mar-a-Lago documents scandal, and the possibility that he’ll run for the White House again. The “Truthing” spree was entirely self-praising for Trump and came almost exclusively from right-wing outlets, though there was one exception which came from one of his least favorite media sources.

The article Trump “truth’d” bore the headline “Trump fields calls from Republican allies to speed up 2024 bid after FBI raid.” The article examines how Republicans have consolidated around Trump after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago to retrieve the classified documents illegally kept there, and as the headline suggests, some of Trump’s allies are calling for him to expedite his seemingly-obvious plans to once more run for president.

From the article:

“My advice that we should wait until after the midterms was based upon a rather standard landscape. [The Justice Department] set off a nuclear bomb on that landscape yesterday. This is no longer a business-as-usual campaign. Not even close,” said Michael Caputo, a longtime Trump confidant, who previously urged the former President to wait for the 2022 election outcome before diving into a presidential primary. One senior House Republican personally encouraged Trump on Tuesday to launch a bid before November, a source familiar tells CNN, dismissing concerns among fellow GOP lawmakers that a pre-midterm announcement could galvanize Democratic voters in a political environment that is otherwise considered favorable for Republicans. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, one of Trump’s Capitol Hill allies, told reporters he spoke to the former President twice on Tuesday and “the one thing I can tell you is that I believed he was gonna run before [and] I am stronger in my belief now.”

