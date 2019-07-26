North Korea Reportedly Built 12 New Warheads Since Denuclearization Summit With Trump

According to a new report, North Korea is expanding its nuclear arsenal in spite of President Donald Trump’s calls for the country to reduce its nuclear capabilities.

The Wall Street Journal reported that an analysis of recent satellite images apparently shows the country ramping up production of nuclear material and long-range missiles following Trump’s summit with dictator Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

Analysts at the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency said North Korean scientists may have produced up to 12 nuclear weapons since the first Trump-Kim meeting. In total, the country could currently possess between 20 and 60 nuclear bombs, according to estimates by various security analysts that spoke with WSJ.

Trump has repeatedly insisted that Kim Jong Un was not building new nuclear weapons. The country itself has not commented.

Just last month, Trump became the first U.S. president to cross into North Korea after offering to visit the Korean demilitarized zone and meet with Kim.

“In the meantime, our teams will be meeting to work on some solutions to very long term and persistent problems. No rush, but I am sure we will ultimately get there!” Trump said of the meeting on Twitter.

