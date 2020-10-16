The New York Times editorial board published a lengthy plea for President Donald Trump to be voted out of the White House, calling the president “a racist demagogue” and referring to his re-election campaign as the “greatest threat to American democracy since World War II.”

In a Friday article entitled “End Our National Crisis: The Case Against Donald Trump,” the editorial board claimed that “Donald Trump’s re-election campaign poses the greatest threat to American democracy since World War II.”

“Mr. Trump’s ruinous tenure already has gravely damaged the United States at home and around the world,” the board continued. “He has abused the power of his office and denied the legitimacy of his political opponents, shattering the norms that have bound the nation together for generations.”

“He is a man unworthy of the office he holds,” the article went on, before calling Trump “a racist demagogue presiding over an increasingly diverse country.”

The board also argued that Trump’s “wrongdoing” has “outstripped” the crimes and bad decisions of previous presidents including Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush.

“Now, in this moment of peril, it falls to the American people — even those who would prefer a Republican president — to preserve, protect and defend the United States by voting,” they concluded.

The New York Times editorial board consists of editorial page editor Kathleen Kingsbury, Binyamin Appelbaum, Greg Bensinger, national political writer Michelle Cottle, Mara Gay, New York Times Magazine staff writer Jeneen Interlandi, deputy editorials editor Lauren Kelley, editorials editor Alex Kingsbury, Serge Schmemann, Brent Staples, Farah Stockman, Jesse Wegman, and editor-at-large Nick Fox.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]